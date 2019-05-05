Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Bond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Dean Bond

September 18, 1952 - April 26, 2019

Larry D. Bond was born September 18, 1952, in Fruita, Colorado. He passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at HopeWest.

He was one of five sons born to Ruby Mae and Floyd Cecil Bond. When the boys were young their father died, leaving Ruby to raise her sons on her own. Ruby was a strong woman and she taught her boys how to work hard. Larry often said his mom was the only person he was ever afraid of, which makes everyone who knew her laugh and agree. Larry loved his mother fiercely and he continued the tradition of her house always being open for a meal and conversation. You could always stop by Larry's house and find something delicious cooking and extra containers to take some home in. Larry was a mountain of a man with a heart as big as he was.

He grew up in Fruita and attended Fruita High School. In 1975, Larry married Gayl Eckerman. They had one son together, Jesse. During their marriage Larry worked as a goldminer in Leadville, Colorado. After their marriage ended, he moved to California. Larry was a hardworking, talented man. He worked many different jobs during his life such as construction and truck driving, but he also had some unusual jobs such as working as a stunt man and as a bodyguard for Evel Knievel. He was even offered the role of Grizzly Adams originally, which he turned down. He also spent a lot of years working on farms around the valley and always loved it.

Throughout his life he lived many places, but Fruita and the Lower Valley were home to him and he eventually came home to stay. He was happiest when he was cooking for family and friends, fishing and hunting when his health permitted in his younger years. Larry did not live to work, he worked to live. He did not need or want much, just to spend time with the people he loved and enjoy being outdoors.

As wild as he was as a young man, the role that ended up suiting him best was that of Grandpa. He was the kind of grandpa who taught his grandkids to fish and drive and helped them drywall holes they made in the living room before mom or dad got home from work. He was their friend and their confidant and always struck a good balance between being a troublemaker with them and keeping them out of trouble. Some of their favorite childhood memories are of summer breaks spent on road trips with Grandpa, with endless hours to talk and laugh.

Larry believed in second chances. . . and third and fourth chances. He needed them in his life and he never withheld them from anyone who needed them from him. When he entered hospice, he was asked what he would like people to know about him. His response was that he had changed, for the better. This was true, and he was a perfect example of how given the opportunity, we are all capable of becoming whatever we want to be.

He is survived by his son, Jesse Bond of Fruita, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Velvet Johnson of Fruita, Colorado; granddaughter, Abby Toothaker of Lochbuie, Colorado; grandson, Wade Toothaker of Longmont, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Marlie and Jackson Baber of Lochbuie, Colorado; brothers, Glenn Bond of Richfield, Utah; Terry Bond of Prague, Oklahoma, and Ron Bond of Fruita, Colorado; his best friend, Levi Johnson of Fruita, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews who also loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert Bond.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Fruita United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. A reception will immediately follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest. Larry's family would like to thank the incredible staff of both HopeWest and St. Mary's Hospital for the outstanding care and compassion he received.

