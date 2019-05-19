Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Coffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry C. Coffman

January 1, 1943 - April 13, 2019

Larry was born in Lawrence, KS, to Charles W. Coffman and Erma Jean (Smith) Coffman. They lived in the family ancestral town of Overbrook, KS.

In 1956, the family moved to Seneca, IL. Here, he and his sister, Janet, finished their schooling. Larry went on to Pro Rodeo, riding broncs until he moved to Limon, CO. While in Limon, he worked for his uncle, Roger Coffman DVM, and also ran heavy equipment, building highways.

In 1968, Larry joined the Colorado State Patrol and retired in 1997, having served the state of Colorado and it's people for 30 years.

He and his wife, Karen, began building their dream of raising registered Black Angus cattle. Larry passed away easy, doing what he loved.

In memory of Larry, chase a cow, mend some fence, ride a horse, take a drive through the mountains that he so much loved. Larry's riding for God's brand now.

Survivors are Karen, his wife; daughter, Samantha Williams; grandson, Wyatt; daughter, Danell (Kegan) Hemel; grandchildren, Nikki, Mara, Lean, and Lane; step-children, Michael, Denise (Eric) Eastin, and Debra; step-grandkids, Erika, Kyla, Danyelle, Cheyenne, Joseph, and Shannon; step-great-grandsons, Emmitt, Kamryn, and Dillon, and sister, Janet (Randy) Cornmesser.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date.

