Larry D. Hall



November 8, 1942 - June 29, 2020



Larry D. Hall, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away June 29, 2020, peacefully at his home with his family by his side; he was 77 years old.



Larry was born to Willis "Bill" and Stella Hall in Hastings, Nebraska, on November 8, 1942. He attended A.O. Thomas Kindergarten, Whittier Elementary, Park Elementary, and Kearney Junior High School. During this time, his dad's passion for music influenced Larry to learn to play the trumpet and he went on to play in the Kearney High School Band. At Kearney High School, Larry also played football, but had a passion for baseball, which he passed on to his sons and grandsons. He excelled for his high school baseball team and local legion club. After graduating Kearney High School in 1960, he attended Kearney State College (now known as University of Nebraska-Kearney) and earned a B.A. in Education in 1964. At Kearney State, Larry was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. In 1989, he was awarded the Kearney State Outstanding Alumni Award. After Kearney State, Larry attended the University of Nebraska Law School, earning his Juris Doctorate in 1967 with honors.



After law school, Larry accepted a position and quickly became partner of the law firm Wright, Simmons, Honcock, and Hall in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. In 1971, Larry joined Kansas Nebraska Natural Gas Company (later KN Energy, and predecessor of Kinder Morgan) as an attorney and assistant treasurer and moved to Hastings, Nebraska. In the early 1980's, he moved to Evergreen, Colorado when the company moved its corporate headquarters to Lakewood, Colorado. He moved up the corporate ranks quickly, serving in the capacity of Executive Vice President, President, and ultimately Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. He grew the company from a regional natural gas carrier to a major national energy services company and member of the Fortune 500. Under his tenure, the Company served two of the largest natural gas markets in the United States and was the second largest producer of natural gas liquids in the United States. Larry institutionalized new vision, values, and leadership principles in the Company and was recognized by Fortune magazine for his leadership. KN Energy was also recognized as one of the four "Most Admired Fortune 500 Companies" in the industry.



Larry also served as Chairman of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America and the Natural Gas Supply Association of America. He testified on behalf of the energy industry before the U.S. House and Senate Energy Committees and provided counsel to the Clinton and Bush administrations, as well as a few of the governors of Colorado. He also was an attorney and counselor of the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as the Supreme Court of Colorado and Nebraska. He served on boards of directors for the Colorado Alliance of Business and the Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Kearney State Foundation Board of Directors and a Trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation.



Larry retired in 1999 and moved to their mountain home, and then Grand Junction, Colorado, before finally moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado to be closer to his four sons and their families.



Family was the most important part of Larry's life, as he raised four boys and was married to his beloved wife, Jeffe, for almost 35 years. Larry treasured time with his family, whether it was skiing, spending time at their mountain home, family vacations to Lake Powell, Mexico, or Hawaii, or just spending time together during the holidays. Larry enjoyed attending sporting events. He was a season ticket holder for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rockies, University of Colorado and University of Nebraska football teams. But his favorite sports team was the Denver Broncos, being a season ticket holder for over 40 years and attending the Broncos Super Bowl XXXII victory in San Diego. Before retirement, Larry was an avid skier, taking his family on several ski trips. Los Cabos and his mountain property became favorite destinations in his retirement years; golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time on the beach with his dog Pal.



Larry will be best remembered as a strong believer in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his love of family.



Larry is survived by his wife, Jeffe, of Colorado Springs; son, Jeff (Tami) of Lone Tree; son, Mike (Karen) of Centennial; son, Bryan of Kiowa; daughter-in-law, Audrey (Scott), and grandchildren, Andrew, Jennifer, Ethan, Ben, Abbie, Josh, Kaylee, and Ellie. Larry was preceded in death by his oldest son, Scott, of Colorado Springs, and parents, Bill and Stella Hall of Kearney, Nebraska.



Funeral and burial services will be held for the immediate family in a private ceremony.



A public viewing was be held in the chapel of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary and Cemetery, 7777 West 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO, on Monday, July 6.



