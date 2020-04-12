Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Earl Doolittle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Earl Doolittle



October 3, 1944 - March 28, 2020



Larry Earl Doolittle was born on October 3, 1944, in Denver, CO, and brought home to Grand Junction, CO by his parents, Norman Earl and Elizabeth Mamie Doolittle. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Grand Junction, CO.



Larry spent most of his life in Grand Junction where he attended Lincoln Orchard Mesa Grade School, Grand Junction Junior High School, Grand Junction High School Class of 1962, and Mesa College. He enlisted in the United States Air Force June 21, 1966, and was honorably discharged May 4, 1972. Larry proudly served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Taiwan and quickly climbed the ranks to Staff Sargeant while earning his Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Airman of the Month several times.



Larry was an ambitious man with an incredible ability to build honorable relationships with every client he served. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to partner with other people in the valley to build Grand Junction Bowling Lanes (he was an accomplished bowler), The Getaway Arcade (he loved playing games), and Grand Valley Foods/Distributing (he loved food, grilling, and supporting local restaurants).



Larry was the most dependable, generous, caring, devoted, and loyal father, grandfather, husband, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend, that loved his family most of all and unwaveringly provided for them. He loved family gatherings, telling stories, playing cards, laughing as often as he could, helping whoever he could, having coffee with his old classmates, 2-door Chevy Hard-Tops, model railroading, camping, fishing, driving, selling, roller coasters, his robust tool collection, chocolate, sneaking candy and cookies to his grandkids from his stash, pretending he didn't have diabetes, the Denver Broncos, talking politics, keeping up with "what's new", and making plans.



He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Earl and Liz.



The family he leaves behind that love him so much and will miss him greatly: the mother of his children, Linda Sue Vroman (Doolittle)(marriage April 6, 1974-2014); daughters, Deanna Kay Doolittle and Kimber Lee Doolittle; step-daughter, Julie Anne (Hays) Hewitt; grandchildren that he adored, Jarrad, Jacob, Mariella, Magdalene, and Searlait (Deanna), Dalton and Cooper (Kimber), Ashley, Angel, and Joshua (Julie).



Our family would like to thank HopeWest Hospice Care and Larry's cousin, Edith Barbee, for their care of Larry in his final days and Brown's Crematorium for their kindness and compassionate service to our family.



Condolences, memories, and pictures can be shared on the Brown's Crematorium website. His ashes will be placed in a niche at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.



