Larry Donald Hollis

March 16, 1943 - February 8, 2019

Larry Donald Hollis, age 75, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on February 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Avenue, Grand Junction, 81501, on February 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial service will be held same day at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2651 Spanish Valley Drive in Moab, Utah 84532.

Born on March 16, 1943, in Wallace, Idaho, Larry is pre-deceased by his father, Roy Frances Hollis, and mother, Corinne Shattuck Hollis. He is also pre-deceased by brothers, Mark Roy Hollis and Charles "Chick" Hardy Hollis. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginger" Baird Stephenson Hollis; daughter, Elizabeth "Lisa" Hollis Lester and son-in-law, Timothy Warren Lester; daughter, Carolyn Anne Hollis; son, Roy Stephen Hollis and daughter-in-law, Shelita Bhikhai Hollis; ex-wife, LeeAnn Butters Davis, and grandchildren, Elise Corinne Lester, John Hollis Lester, Mark Joseph Lester, Timothy "Timmy" Roy Lester, and Christian Lynn Lester.

In 1958, Larry became the first boy in 18 years from Moab, Utah to earn the highest rank of Eagle in the Boy Scouts of America and then went on to earn the highest rank of Silver Award in the Explorers, also in 1958. Larry graduated from Shattuck Military Academy in Faribault, Minnesota (1962); Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah (1966), where he earned a Bachelor's degree, and Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania (1969), where he earned a Master of Business Administration degree. He went on to pursue a career as a financial analyst, while simultaneously farming and managing his own trucking company, before he retired early at the age of 49.

In retirement, Larry dedicated much of his time to being the Scoutmaster to Troop 120 in Jefferson, Wisconsin, home remodeling, as well traveling all over the United States in his beloved converted motorhome to visit family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in Memory of Larry Hollis, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC 20090.



Martin Mortuary

