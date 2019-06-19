Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Lee Kent. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Lee Kent passed away June 15, 2019 in Grand Junction, CO. he was 79. Larry was born on November 20, 1939 in Franklin County, Illinois from the union of Samuel Lee Kent and Ollie Myrtle Kent. He spent his childhood in Benton, Il. and later joined the U.S. Army where he served from 1960 to 1963 and was honorably discharged. He then joined the Army National Guard serving an additional four years.He stayed in Chicago Il. working for the Ford plant and later moved to Colorado. He married Dotsie Arlene Earle from Craig Co. on Nov.30,1963. They were married for 42 years and later divorced. Larry then married Marybelle Griffith Kent in 2015 who preceded him in death Nov. 2018. Larry worked for CDOT for 30 years and after retiring he drove a semi truck for Beco transporting mail from GJ to Denver. Later he also shuttled people for the Atrium of the Grand Valley. He was a member of The New Covenant Baptist Church, a good sams member and member of the National rifle association. He previously lived in various Co. towns including Craig, Maybell, Granby, Dinosaur and Massadona. Larry very much enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and exploring! Some of his favorite spots were Vega reservoir, Grand Mesa, Rifle Falls, Trappers lake and the Earle farm outside of Craig. Family and friends will always remember his fun sense of humor, joking side, gracious heart and great outlook on life. Larry leaves behind three sons: Larry D Kent, David L Kent and Douglas W Kent of Grand Junction and two daughters: Linda A Kent Hayes of Idaho Springs Co. and Jennifer L Kent of Grand Junction. He also leaves behind one sister, Nola Faye Burgess of Benton Il. Nine siblings preceded him in death. Larry also leaves two grand children and two step grand children. A committal service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:30 PM, Friday at the New Covenant Baptist Church at 3196 F Rd. Friends and family may leave their condolences at



