Larry Paul Ross

Larry Paul Ross



January 6, 1939 - November 8, 2019



Larry Paul Ross went to his heavenly reward on November 8, 2019. Since September, 2015, this gentle, loving, godly man was at "home" at Valley Manor Memory Care Unit in Montrose, Colorado, where he was under the wonderful, loving care of excellent staff, and of HopeWest Hospice.



He was born January 6, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Glen and Bertha Ross, the oldest of three children.



Larry and Marla Jean Campbell fell in love, and after his graduation from Iowa State University, they were married October 4, 1969. The Memory Care Unit prepared a beautiful 50th wedding anniversary celebration October 4, 2019.



Larry enjoyed walking, hunting, bicycling, fishing, camping, hiking, skiing, ice skating and being a private pilot. His passion was his love for his Lord and Savior. Bible reading always began his day. His trip to Israel, and going with Ravens Missions to the Tarhamara's in Mexico were highlights of his life. He was an active member of Victory Life Church.



As a mechanical engineer, he built several large industrial plants where he then became plant engineer. His developing the plans for Grand Junction First Assembly of God's new church complex, Victory Life Church in Fruita, CO, was a mark of great distinction. Larry also enjoyed being a Realtor with Coldwell Banker in Grand Junction.



Larry is survived by his wife, Marla; sister, Glenda (Fr. Gregory "Harold") Madlom of Port Washington, Wisconsin, and their children, James (Gina) Madlom, and Katie Madlom, all of Wisconsin; brother, Dan (Janet) Ross of Plantation, Florida, and their children, Doug (Nadine) Ross; and Lori (Dr. Ben) Glaspey, all of Florida; his sister-in-law, Rev. LuAnne (Bob Burd) of Deming, New Mexico and their son, John (Pam) Burd of Alaska. Although Larry and Marla did not have children of their own, they have six wonderful great-nephews, five great-nieces, three grown godsons, and are Grandpa Lar and Grandma Mar to four honorary grandchildren in Watford City, North Dakota. Our many dear friends and neighbors are like family, and Larry's very loyal dog, Pucci, brought him much joy.



A celebration of Larry's life will be on November 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Victory Life Church in Fruita, CO, under the direction of Brown's Funeral Services. Rev. Phil Neely, Rev. Bob Cook and Rev. Mike Bridgewater officiating.Donations in memory of Larry can be made to Ravens Missions, Victory Life Church Missions and Valley Manor Memory Care Unit.



