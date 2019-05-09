Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry VanWye. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Van Wye

December 28, 1948 - May 2, 2019

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, loving husband and "Pops", Larry Van Wye, passed away in his wife's arms, at home. He was 70. He spent his childhood in Iowa and Denver.

Larry proudly served his country from 1967 - 1972 in the US Army with a tour in Vietnam from 1968 - 1969. He then went to work in manufacturing in Phoenix, and since 1995, in Grand Junction. He retired in 2011 from Capco and enjoyed a well-deserved rest.

Larry enjoyed bowling (he met Cindy at a bowling alley shortly after moving here), loved riding his 1979 Superglide Harley, and later ATVing after retirement. He enjoyed building model Army tanks, especially WWII era. He was known to be a very kind, quiet, respectful man who always loved a good prank and laugh. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Larry also had a big, special place in his heart for Riley, our cat, always saying pets are here to spoil.

Survivors includes his wife, Cindy; Cindy's children who knew him as "Pops", Kacey Crain of TN; Corey Spurlock of Grand Junction, and Jessi Spurlock, who preceded him in death. He loved them as his own.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Grand Valley Funeral Home, 2935 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Internment will be at the VA Cemetery in Grand Junction, Tuesday, May 14, at 1:00 p.m.

Larry Van WyeDecember 28, 1948 - May 2, 2019On Thursday, May 2, 2019, loving husband and "Pops", Larry Van Wye, passed away in his wife's arms, at home. He was 70. He spent his childhood in Iowa and Denver.Larry proudly served his country from 1967 - 1972 in the US Army with a tour in Vietnam from 1968 - 1969. He then went to work in manufacturing in Phoenix, and since 1995, in Grand Junction. He retired in 2011 from Capco and enjoyed a well-deserved rest.Larry enjoyed bowling (he met Cindy at a bowling alley shortly after moving here), loved riding his 1979 Superglide Harley, and later ATVing after retirement. He enjoyed building model Army tanks, especially WWII era. He was known to be a very kind, quiet, respectful man who always loved a good prank and laugh. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Larry also had a big, special place in his heart for Riley, our cat, always saying pets are here to spoil.Survivors includes his wife, Cindy; Cindy's children who knew him as "Pops", Kacey Crain of TN; Corey Spurlock of Grand Junction, and Jessi Spurlock, who preceded him in death. He loved them as his own.A Celebration of Life will be held at Grand Valley Funeral Home, 2935 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Internment will be at the VA Cemetery in Grand Junction, Tuesday, May 14, at 1:00 p.m. Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close