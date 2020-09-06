1/1
Laura E. Nyland
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura E. Nyland

May 3, 1933 - August 30, 2020

Longtime Eckert, Colorado resident, Laura E. Nyland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado. She was 87 years of age.

A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta with inurnment following in Eckert Cemetery.

Laura E. Masterson was born on May 3, 1933, to Albert Franklin and Evangeline Mae (King) Masterson in Fairview, Nebraska. She spent her childhood in Norton, Kansas.

On February 20, 1951, Laura married Warren Leon Nyland in Norton, Kansas. He preceded her in death. They moved to Eckert in 1967, from Evergreen, Colorado.

Laura enjoyed crocheting, camping, hunting and square-dancing but most of all, Laura enjoyed raising her four daughters, of which two are twins.

Laura is survived by daughters, Cheryl (Forest) Hammett, Debbie (Terry) Wilkerson, all of Cedaredge, and Diane (Donald) Young of Payson, Arizona; brother, Donald Masterson of Arboles, Colorado; eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Warren; daughter, Cherry; brothers, Robert, Arthur, Clark and Albert Masterson; grandchildren, Burke Hammett and Brian Penland, and one great-grandson.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made in Laura's memory to Halo Haven Ministries, 24964 Cedar Mesa Road, Cedaredge, Colorado 81413.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved