Laura E. Nyland
May 3, 1933 - August 30, 2020
Longtime Eckert, Colorado resident, Laura E. Nyland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado. She was 87 years of age.
A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta with inurnment following in Eckert Cemetery.
Laura E. Masterson was born on May 3, 1933, to Albert Franklin and Evangeline Mae (King) Masterson in Fairview, Nebraska. She spent her childhood in Norton, Kansas.
On February 20, 1951, Laura married Warren Leon Nyland in Norton, Kansas. He preceded her in death. They moved to Eckert in 1967, from Evergreen, Colorado.
Laura enjoyed crocheting, camping, hunting and square-dancing but most of all, Laura enjoyed raising her four daughters, of which two are twins.
Laura is survived by daughters, Cheryl (Forest) Hammett, Debbie (Terry) Wilkerson, all of Cedaredge, and Diane (Donald) Young of Payson, Arizona; brother, Donald Masterson of Arboles, Colorado; eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Warren; daughter, Cherry; brothers, Robert, Arthur, Clark and Albert Masterson; grandchildren, Burke Hammett and Brian Penland, and one great-grandson.
The family suggest memorial contributions be made in Laura's memory to Halo Haven Ministries, 24964 Cedar Mesa Road, Cedaredge, Colorado 81413.
