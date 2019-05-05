Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Murray. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Lou Murray

May 9, 1928 - April 29, 2019

Laura Lou (Whinery) Murray, 90, of Palisade, CO, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Community Hospital.

She was born May 9, 1928, in Belleview, NM, the daughter of Jack and Edith (Evans) Whinery. Laura spent her childhood in Pie Town, NM, graduated high school there and then went on to attend Southeast Bible College in Waxahatchee, TX. She was also a resident of Grand Junction, CO; Sacramento, CA; Mesa, AZ, and Parma, ID. During her working career she was a preschool director, telephone operator, and foster parent. She was a member of the Palisade First Baptist Church and the VFW Auxiliary in Clifton. Her interests included Bible Study and writing poetry.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lafe Murray; brothers, AJ and Lawrence Whinery, and sisters, Velva Kosakowski and Wanda Whinery.

Survivors include sons, Lafe Murray Jr. of Burlington, CO; Lawrence Ray Murray and Nathan Murray of Sacramento, CA; daughter, Sue Bodavitch of Seattle, WA; son-in-law, Ken Bodavitch of Seattle, WA; a number of foster children whom she loved; brother, Floyd Whinery of Clifton, CO; sisters, Rose Avery of Palisade, CO, and Jean Herron of Grand Junction, CO; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Palisade First Baptist Church, 103 W. 5th Street in Palisade.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Palisade First Baptist Church for the Awana Program, in Laura's name.

