1/1
Laura Pulliam
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Pulliam

September 29, 1960 - October 25, 2020

Laura Elizabeth Pulliam, age 60, of Grand Junction, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Laura was born September 29, 1960, to Elizabeth Dismant and Gene Grange in Glenwood, CO, and raised in Basalt. She graduated from Basalt High School and Park Business College in Denver.

Laura married Kirby Pulliam on April 12, 1997. They had one child.

She worked in banking and for Edward Jones for 14 years.

Laura enjoyed the family cabin, cooking, canning, and decorating for holidays. Her most cherished moments were spent at many family gatherings where she was surrounded by good food and a loving family.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, Gene Grange.

She is survived by her husband, Kirby; daughter, Morgan Magill; mother, Elizabeth (Merritt) Dismant; siblings, Bruce Grange, Andy Grange, and Heidi Vidmar. She is also survived by grandson, Owen Magill, and son-in-law, Brent Magill.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Please send your most cherished memories of Laura to the following email address to be enjoyed by family: Lauramemories2020@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grand Valley Oncology, 2596 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved