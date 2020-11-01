Laura Pulliam



September 29, 1960 - October 25, 2020



Laura Elizabeth Pulliam, age 60, of Grand Junction, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.



Laura was born September 29, 1960, to Elizabeth Dismant and Gene Grange in Glenwood, CO, and raised in Basalt. She graduated from Basalt High School and Park Business College in Denver.



Laura married Kirby Pulliam on April 12, 1997. They had one child.



She worked in banking and for Edward Jones for 14 years.



Laura enjoyed the family cabin, cooking, canning, and decorating for holidays. Her most cherished moments were spent at many family gatherings where she was surrounded by good food and a loving family.



Laura was preceded in death by her father, Gene Grange.



She is survived by her husband, Kirby; daughter, Morgan Magill; mother, Elizabeth (Merritt) Dismant; siblings, Bruce Grange, Andy Grange, and Heidi Vidmar. She is also survived by grandson, Owen Magill, and son-in-law, Brent Magill.



A private memorial will be held at a later date. Please send your most cherished memories of Laura to the following email address to be enjoyed by family: Lauramemories2020@gmail.com.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grand Valley Oncology, 2596 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store