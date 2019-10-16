Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Roybal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laurie Roybal



February 6, 1962 - October 4, 2019



Laurie Lee Roybal, age 57, was born on February 5, 1962, in Craig, Colorado, and raised in Tabernash, Colorado. Growing up she attended Basalt High School where she was a beautiful cheerleader. Laurie passed away on October 4, 2019, in Henderson, Nevada. She was compassionate, caring, selfless, and loved unconditionally, always helping those in need and giving them a place to call home.



Laurie's hobbies included listening to music, jigsaw puzzles, rocks, the drag strip, anything Native American and of course everything purple. She loved the holidays where she could decorate especially Christmas where she could have lights both inside and out. She loved and was loved by many people within the communities she lived.



Greeting Laurie at the pearly gates are her Grandmother Gray; Grandfather Rudy; daughter, Crystal; cousin, Mary Lou, Pam, her dogs, mouse, boots, and snuggles and many more.



Those surviving her are her mother, Patsy Engel; brother, Matthew Zamora (Emily); husband of 29 years, Mike Roybal, whom she met in Glenwood Springs and married in Alamosa, Colorado; children, Jessica Childress (Wayne), Jennifer Roybal (Michael) and Joshua Roybal (Josie); her wayward kids (as she called them), Cally Hoover (Charles), Michael Williams (Katie) those who gave her 12 beautiful grandchildren that called her "Monga" are Trinity (who gave her the name), Khloie, Triston, Garrett, Jaqulin, Kaylub, Azarian, Ethan, Makennah, Mackenzie, Leo and the last little Johnnie who will be born in December, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



There will be three memorials held for Laurie: 220 Trojan Way in Henderson, Nevada on October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.; 371 Lime Kiln Way, Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., and in Dinosaur, Colorado on October 27, 2019.

Laurie RoybalFebruary 6, 1962 - October 4, 2019Laurie Lee Roybal, age 57, was born on February 5, 1962, in Craig, Colorado, and raised in Tabernash, Colorado. Growing up she attended Basalt High School where she was a beautiful cheerleader. Laurie passed away on October 4, 2019, in Henderson, Nevada. She was compassionate, caring, selfless, and loved unconditionally, always helping those in need and giving them a place to call home.Laurie's hobbies included listening to music, jigsaw puzzles, rocks, the drag strip, anything Native American and of course everything purple. She loved the holidays where she could decorate especially Christmas where she could have lights both inside and out. She loved and was loved by many people within the communities she lived.Greeting Laurie at the pearly gates are her Grandmother Gray; Grandfather Rudy; daughter, Crystal; cousin, Mary Lou, Pam, her dogs, mouse, boots, and snuggles and many more.Those surviving her are her mother, Patsy Engel; brother, Matthew Zamora (Emily); husband of 29 years, Mike Roybal, whom she met in Glenwood Springs and married in Alamosa, Colorado; children, Jessica Childress (Wayne), Jennifer Roybal (Michael) and Joshua Roybal (Josie); her wayward kids (as she called them), Cally Hoover (Charles), Michael Williams (Katie) those who gave her 12 beautiful grandchildren that called her "Monga" are Trinity (who gave her the name), Khloie, Triston, Garrett, Jaqulin, Kaylub, Azarian, Ethan, Makennah, Mackenzie, Leo and the last little Johnnie who will be born in December, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.There will be three memorials held for Laurie: 220 Trojan Way in Henderson, Nevada on October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.; 371 Lime Kiln Way, Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., and in Dinosaur, Colorado on October 27, 2019. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close