Laveta Mears KayMay 16, 1925 - July 24, 2020Laveta Mears Kay was born May 16, 1925, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to James and Lenora Mears. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1943.She married Russel Beau Kay in October 1942; they had two daughters, Sheila Kay Warner (Kent) and Sonja Kay Rigg, both of Palisade, CO, and three grandchildren, Gib Rigg of Charlottesville, VA; Michael Warner of Clifton, CO, and Russell Warner of Mooresville, NC. She had seven great-grandchildren.She is survived by sisters, Marinell Hurst and Anita Raff. She was preceded by husband, Russell Kay; brothers, Bill and JD Mears, and sister, Unita Howard. She was loved and admired by many nieces and nephews and a large circle of friends.Laveta was active in Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Republican Party, and the Genealogical Society of Mesa County. She also enjoyed participating in activities with her high school class of 1943 and retained lifelong friendships with her classmates. She was a world traveler and enjoyed square dancing, singles organizations, family and genealogy.She and Beau raised and showed Appalosa horses for many years. She drove from the Grand Diversion dam in Debeque Canyon to her work in the Grand Valley for 30 years. She lived in Mesa County from the age of eight until her death.Laveta was a wonderful and exceptional mother and grandmother. Her nieces and nephews from both the Kay and Mears side of the family were a very important part of her life. She will be greatly missed.A memorial service will be held for her at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Brown's Mortuary followed by a graveside ceremony at the Palisade Cemetery.