Lawrence Dale Patton



September 7, 1931 - March 16, 2020



Dale died at HopeWest Care Center on March 16, 2020.



Dale was born in Ouray, Colorado on September 7, 1931, to Clarence and Bessie Patton. He was the sixth of eight children. He would reminisce about sledding down the Million Dollar highway and once living in the bath house of the Ouray Hot Springs. The family moved to Crawford when Dale was 13 where he met his soul mate, Pat (Pattie Gae) Linman. They were married on June 12, 1952, and moved to Grand Junction. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before Pat passed away February 12, 2019. To this union four daughters were born, Debra, Barbara, Sandra and Terri.



In the 1960's they opened the first of two Patton's Thriftway grocery stores where he worked until selling the store in 1974. Dale was often found working in the butcher shop which was known for its quality meat, and delicious sausage made with his own recipe. After selling the store he worked for a seed company and traveled around western Colorado, often seeing old friends from the grocery business. After selling the store, he and Pat enjoyed traveling, spending time at Lake Powell and on the Grand Mesa in their cabin. They entertained often and enjoyed meeting family and friends for meals. Cribbage was a Patton family tradition and tournaments were played at the family gatherings and were a monthly event for many years. He especially delighted in double-skunking anyone he played.



Dale volunteered with , Senior Daybreak, Foster Grandparents and donated blood. He was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and he and Pat were members of the First United Methodist Church in Grand Junction for over 40 years. He was on numerous committees over the years and a big part of putting on delicious meals for Valentine's Day, Mother Daughter Banquets, and the annual Bazaar. He served in the U.S. Air Force for two years before his marriage.



He is survived by daughters, Debra Patton Davis, Sandra Hobbs (Michael), and Terri Hickman (Steve). He has nine grandchildren, two-step grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his beloved wife, Pat; daughter, Barbara Hall (Archie); two grandchildren; his parents, and siblings, Leroy, C.A. "Junior", Delmar "Dink", Duane, Bill, Dick, and dear sister, Mary.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



We are grateful for the care he received at Safe Haven in the Commons, the hospice staff who visited him and the wonderful staff at HopeWest Care Center.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeWest or First United Methodist Church.



