Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Guntle



July 25, 1947 - September 18, 2020



Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Guntle, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on September 18, 2020 in Longmont, Colorado. Larry was born July 25, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Edwin and Josephine (Moore) Guntle.



Larry grew up and attended schools in Miamisburg, Ohio. He graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1965. After graduation Larry joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country and earned the rank of staff sergeant during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge from the Air Force he met and married his first wife Judy. Together they had three children; Heather (Andy) Stadelman of Loma, CO, Teresa (Rork) Marney of Longmont, CO, and Edward Guntle of Palisade, CO. Larry attended college near Dayton Ohio, to become an electrician before moving to Colorado.



Larry spent the majority of his adult years in Grand Junction, CO where he worked and owned a business as a master Electrician. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, was an avid fisherman, loved model trains, anything and everything car related, cooking, barbequing and smoking meat, country music, and NASCAR. Once his children were grown he moved to Mesquite, NV where he became a successful Realtor until he retired. He enjoyed the hot weather, lounging at the pool, table games at the casinos, and activities at the Elks Lodge.



Larry is survived by his three children; Heather, Teresa, and Ed, as well as his six grandchildren; Andrew, Kaelee, Jared, Marlee, Addison, and Kai. He is preceded in death by his parents. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Larry will be laid to rest with full military honors in a private ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO on October 8, 2020.



