Lawrence "Chris" R. ChristensenMay 17, 1933 - June 8, 2020Lawrence "Chris" Christensen, of Grand Junction, passed away on June 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was 87.Chris was born on May 17, 1933, in Palisade, Colorado, to Jacob and Annie (Larson) Christensen. He spent his childhood in Palisade, and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1955. During this time Chris met and married his first wife, Mary Lou Kocurek, and together they had eight children. She later preceded him in death. He married his second wife, Martha Derby (nee Hockett), in August of 1972, and welcomed two step-children. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2015, in Grand Junction.Chris worked as an auto mechanic for over 30 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Forest and Jens, and daughter, Judy Downey.He is survived by sister, Ethel Boydston of Palisade; sons, Lawrence J. (Karin) Christensen of Killeen, Texas; Richard (Janet) Christensen of Willis, Texas; Jeff (Stacy) Christensen of Collbran; Allen (Jane) Christensen of Delta, and Dean (Karen) Derby of Grand Junction; daughters, Linda (Robert) McCarthy of Grand Junction; Kathy (Dennis) Goodman of Nampa, Idaho; Gloria (Tad) Paddock, and Vicki Williams both of Grand Junction; 19 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.