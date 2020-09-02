Lawrence Robert HendersonAugust 24, 1938 - August 28, 2020Lawrence Robert Henderson, affectionately known as "Bob", died at age 82, August 28, 2020 following a lengthy illness.Bob was born August 24, 1938, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Robert James Henderson and Helen Burress Henderson. He attended school in Reliance, Wyoming, Carbon High in Price, Utah and graduated from College of Eastern Utah (Carbon College) in 1959.He married Melba Jarvi (Spigarelli) in Price, Utah, on February 15, 1958, at the LDS Institute of Religion. They shared 62 years together.Bob was a veteran of the US Army beginning with the Utah National Guard and spent 18 years on active duty with the Combat Corps of Engineers. He was the recipient of many medals and commendations including the Bronze Star with Valor, Purple Heart, the Air Medal and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He did two tours in Vietnam; his first (1965-1966) with the Combat Engineers, and his second (1968-1969) with MACV. He finished his time in the service as the Commander of Pattonville Support Detachment, Ludwigsburg, Germany, responsible for over 1450 Military families, which included Stuttgart American High School.After leaving the military, Bob and his family moved to Carbondale, Colorado, where he worked for a few years at the Mid-Continent Coal in Redstone, CO, and then spent the next 14 years with his wife, Melba, owning a successful business.Upon retirement, Bob and Melba moved to Grand Junction, Colorado where he spent many satisfying years participating with the VFW and Commanding the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard.Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Ray. He is survived by his wife, Melba; daughters, Kelly Ann Borich (Rick), and Barbara Kay Stindt (Dean); son, Lawrence Scott (Damaris); brother, Ronald Leland and sister, Leeta Janie Anderson, ten grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.Military honors will be given to Lawrence "Bob" at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, at the Grand Junction Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Bob's name to the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard, PO Box 4438, Grand Junction, CO 81502-4438.