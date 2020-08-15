1/1
Lawrence Simpson
1937 - 2020
Lawrence Simpson

October 18, 1937 - August 8, 2020

Larry, aka Grizz, Satchmo, Satch, Simpson passed away peacefully August 8, 2020, in Grand Junction, CO.

He was born in Englewood, CO, a son of Charles and Velma Simpson. Larry grew up in Wellington, TX, as one of seven children in a farming family.

Larry played basketball in college before serving in the Army and National Guard. He married Sharron and they had two sons, Larry and Kurt. He later married Bonnie and they moved to TX, until they retired. After retiring from the City of Pampa, TX, they enjoyed traveling in their RV. He also loved fishing, gardening, and race cars.

Larry leaves behind son, Kurt (Claudette) Simpson, and grandchildren, Harlee Simpson, Sawyer (Hannah) Simpson and their unborn child of Amarillo, TX; daughter-in-law, Coleen Simpson, and grandchildren, Dustin Simpson of Grand Junction, CO, and Shannan Simpson (Arick Williams); great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Ryker of Littleton, CO; sister, Lanie (Ron) Ingram of Rockaway Beach, MO, along with a great many nephews and nieces. Larry never met a stranger and leaves behind many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; son, Larry; brothers, Charlie, David, Bill, and Robert, and sister, Sue Bowen.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association Colorado Chapter, 455 N. Sherman St., Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203, or HopeWest Hospice 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2020.
