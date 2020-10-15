Lee R. Lujan



April 21, 1931 - October 9, 2020



Lee R. Lujan, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away at his home while surrounded by his family on October 9, 2020.



Lee is survived by his wife of 64 years, Esther Lujan; children, Vivian (Joe) Lujan-Sanchez and Gary (Kathy) Lujan; grandchildren, Richard (Nichole) Romero, Thomas (Elizabeth) Romero and AshLee (Ryan) Lujan-Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Dalynn Romero, April Romero, Andrew Romero, Alexandria Romero, Zachary Romero, Isabella Urenda, Hayden Randall, Asher Randall and Jeremiah Romero; great-great-granddaughter, Amara Romero all of Grand Junction, and brother, Toby Lujan from Denver, Colorado; several nieces and nephews and honorary grandchildren, Elvie Anable, Fawn Puhler and Elora Bosch.



He was preceded in death by parents, Margret and Elias Lujan; sisters, Mary Maes, Teresa Maestas, and Erma Rivera; brothers, Joseph Lujan, Edward Lujan, Felix Lujan, and Reuben Lujan.



Lee joined the military when he was 16 and was stationed in Korea. He enjoyed sharing stories about his travels to the countries he visited while in the service. He worked as a laborer and then became the business agent for Local 720 until his retirement.



His hobbies included hunting, fishing (especially Granby reservoir and Cottonwood Lakes on the Mesa), playing cards, dominoes, gardening, and spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren, watching football, baseball, attending rodeos and all the animals that would cross his path. He also enjoyed being a part of St. Joseph's Church, where he was an usher for 53 years.



A Rosary will be Friday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m., funeral mass will be Saturday, October 17, at 11:00 a.m., both at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 230 N. 3rd St., Grand Junction, Colorado. A potluck will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Elm Avenue Baptist Church, 1510 N. 17th St., Grand Junction, Colorado.



For anyone who is planning to attend Lee's Celebration of Life we ask that you please wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store