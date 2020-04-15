Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Rangel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Rangel



February 27, 1935 - April 10, 2020



Austin resident, Lee Rangel passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home in Austin, Colorado. He was 85 years old.



Services will be held at a later date.



Lee Rangel was born February 27, 1935, to Emil and Juanita Rangel in Crook, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended school in Fort Lupton, graduating from Fort Lupton High School with the Class of 1953. Lee went on to further his education at the University of Northern Colorado where he graduated with his bachelor's degree.



On September 28, 1956, Lee married Rachael Navarrete in Greeley, Colorado. To this union four children were born. The couple had the honor of sharing 64 years of love and marriage.



Lee worked as a school teacher and also owned and operated an upholstery shop with his wife, Rachael. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, and sports in general. As one of Jehovahs Witnesses, Lee's ministry and sharing the good news of the Kingdom were a very important part of his life.



Lee is survived by his wife, Rachael Rangel; son, Mark Rangel (LaVon); daughters, Sandra Orjias (Arthur), and Carole Fivecoat (Alan); sisters, Shelia and Mary; eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by parents, Emil and Juanita; daughter, Julie Wilbur, and numerous brothers and sisters.



Donations can be made in Lee's name to HopeWest Hospice PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.



