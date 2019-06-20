Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Esther Archuleta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lena Esther Archuleta was called home to be with the Lord On June 15, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1935, to Celestino and Lupita Marquez in Blano, CO, and raised in Del Norte, CO. Both have preceded her in death along with her husband, James Archuleta; sisters, Celia Martinez and Ella Simmons; and brothers, Chris, Gebo, and Zeke Marquez. She is survived by her brother, Cordy Marquez; daughter, Gail Gomez (Rick) of Aurora, CO; and sons, Conrad Archuleta of Denver, CO, Kenny (Pearl), and Dale Archuleta of Grand Junction; five grandkids, Lea, Crystal, Angel, Alyssa, and Kendra; two step-grandchildren, Tonya and Angel; eight great-grandkids; and many loving family members. Lena retired from Ultronix, Inc. After her retirement she enjoyed sewing, gardening, and rooting for the Denver Broncos, and most of all, shopping "Macy". She welcomed anyone to her home and no one left hungry. She will be greatly missed by all, including her beloved pets, Maybe and Precious. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grand Junction at 10AM on Friday, June 21, 2019.



