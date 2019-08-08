Lena Mae Dillard Norwood

Obituary
Lena Mae Dillard Norwood

June 16, 1930 - August 8, 2014

Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there; I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow,

I am the diamond glints on snow,

I am the sun on ripened grain,

I am the gentle autumn rain

When you awaken in the morning's hush,

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry,

I am not there; I did not die.

-Mary Elizabeth Fry, 1932

Although we may be far apart, it always feels like you are right next to me. Missing you Mom.

Love, Sheryl Musgrave Engelman
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
