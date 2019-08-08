Lena Mae Dillard Norwood



June 16, 1930 - August 8, 2014



Do not stand at my grave and weep



I am not there; I do not sleep.



I am a thousand winds that blow,



I am the diamond glints on snow,



I am the sun on ripened grain,



I am the gentle autumn rain



When you awaken in the morning's hush,



I am the swift uplifting rush



Of quiet birds in circled flight.



I am the soft stars that shine at night.



Do not stand at my grave and cry,



I am not there; I did not die.



-Mary Elizabeth Fry, 1932



Although we may be far apart, it always feels like you are right next to me. Missing you Mom.



Love, Sheryl Musgrave Engelman

