Lena Mae (Collins) Scott

September 28, 1927 - April 9, 2019

Lena Mae (Collins) Scott was born in Clifton, Colorado, September 28, 1927, to Ray Collins and Freida M. (Schoening) Collins in their home on 30 Road that her father had just finished one week before her birth. Lena was the youngest of four girls. She attended Fruitvale schools, elementary through high school, graduating in 1945, with five others she had been with since first grade.

School activities were Lena's passion. Early in her school days, she and a handsome smart aleck redhead crossed paths. But it wouldn't be until later that things got serious. In the meantime, she played the flute, sang in the choir, was a cheerleader, and acted in school plays. Lena's parents hosted dance parties through high school with friends, learning the jitterbug and the two-step while listening to "Hit Parade" on the radio. Following high school, Lena Mae attended Mesa Junior College for one year. She then went on to Presbyterian Nursing School in Denver where she was the president of her graduating class in 1949.

Lena Mae married that handsome redhead, C.A. Jack "Smiley" Scott on July 21, 1950. Via Denver, Hotchkiss and Grand Junction, they had four daughters and one son. Lena was so proud of her children and when they were all together and laughing, on any occasion, nothing could have brought her more joy. She was a support system for any activity they were interested in and was involved in helping them progress to meet their dreams.

While raising a family, Lena worked as a registered nurse off and on for 60 years, taking time off to raise her children. She was one of the first nurses hired at the new VA Hospital but spent most of her career at St. Mary's Hospital on the pediatrics floor.

Throughout her life, Lena never gave up her passion for activities and adventure. She loved music of all kinds and played the piano and the ukulele. She played hand bells at the Methodist Church and harmonica around the campfire. She was an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for all her children, including wedding dresses, cheerleading uniforms, and CHS choir dresses. Through her years she enjoyed volleyball, tennis, roller skating, skiing, square dancing and clogging. Lena loved to fish, jeep, camp and paint. She was a happy witty spirit that enjoyed hosting parties, socializing about last night's sporting events and was a huge pillar in the community standing alongside her husband. They delivered for Meals on Wheels for over ten years and volunteered at the health fair for eight years. Her never-ending support and encouragement was her crown jewel and a precious gift that was spread to all who knew her.

Raisin meatballs aside, Lena always took time to be sure to have delicious home-cooked, fresh from the garden, meals that her huge family appreciated. Her chilli was a standout!

Lena found great enjoyment in games, particularly cards. From Old Maid with the grandkids, to Bridge Club with close friends and Blackjack in the occasional casino. She started the family holiday tradition of Red Devil for dishes. No one wanted to lose!

Rosie, Leaky Mae, Scotty, Collie, Muth, Mocha Mint and endless other nicknames coined by many who adored her, will be missed by all. At 91, she entered heaven on April 9, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice.

Lena is survived by her loving husband, Jack; daughters, Glenna, Kim (Terry), Rebecca (Ford), and Andrea, and son, Stan (Pam). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction.

Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.

