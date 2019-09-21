Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Martin Mortuary Service 1:00 PM Martin Mortuary Send Flowers Obituary

Leo Altenbern



January 4, 1927 - September 18, 2019



Leo Altenbern, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, at his home on Roan Creek.



Leo was born January 4, 1927 in De Beque, CO, to Orville and Helen Altenbern. Leo and his brother, Max, were raised on the family ranch up Carr Creek about 28 miles NW of De Beque.



He attended the first grade in De Beque where he boarded with his uncle Harry. He also attended the Brush Creek School and completed his eighth grade at the Carr Creek School where he rode a horse with his brother, Max, and Betty Van Cleave.



Leo completed his ninth through twelfth grade at De Beque High School, only going home on weekends to help work the family ranch. The day after Leo graduated, he was shipped off to boot camp at Fort Riley, Kansas. He completed his tour of duty at Fort Knox, Kentucky as WWII ended.



When Leo returned home, he came home to new baby sister, Karen, and continued to work the family ranch with his father and brother where they raised polled Hereford cattle and hay. He loved to irrigate and operate machinery. With his father he built the prong road which was the access to their Brush mountain property.



In 1976 he married Myrna Pittman who had two children, Stephanie and Kevin. As a new father he enjoyed all of the endeavors that came with his new family. He willingly helped the kids with 4H animals and projects. Over the years Leo sat through many sporting events cheering for his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Leo passed down his knowledge of farming, irrigating and working on machinery. Leo enjoyed going adventuring with his grandkids.



Leo taught his family to love deeply, care unconditionally for one another and forgive when necessary. He taught our family to rejoice in other's successes and lend support when life is hard. Leo leaves a legacy of hard work, unselfishness, thriftiness, caring, kindness, unconditional love and patience.



Leo is survived by his wife of 43 years, Myrna; children, Stephanie (Butch) Thorpe and Kevin (Jeana) Pittman; brother, Max (Jerrie) Altenbern; sister, Karen (Frank) Hardrick; grandchildren, Jason and Zach Thorpe, Danyielle Blaylock, and Brent and Linda Pittman; great-grandchildren, Brady Thorpe, Haleigh and Cersei Blaylock, and Hannah Gay, and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Donna, and granddaughter, Cally.



Viewing will be Tuesday, September 24, 5 - 7:00 p.m. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 1:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary. Internment will be at Memorial Gardens following the service.



