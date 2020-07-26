1/1
Leo Warren
1928 - 2020
Leo Warren

April 24, 1928 - May 3, 2020

Leo Warren was born April 24, 1928, in Sentinel, Oklahoma, and passed away May 3, 2020, at Larchwood Inns. He grew up in Vinita, Oklahoma and moved to Colorado in 1949.

Leo married Helen Boomsliter on November 1, 1953. Leo and Helen attended the Seventh-day Adventist Church. They participated in 20 missionary trips with Maranatha International and traveled the world. Leo spent many hours working at the church, school and community center.

Leo is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter, Rhonda (Lowell) Huscusson of Grand Junction, and son, Ron (Deb) Warren of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; granddaughters, Heather (Jerrod) Jackson of Lakewood, Colorado, and Leslee Warren of Greenwood Village, Colorado, and great-granddaughters, Clover and Willow Jackson. Other survivors include his twin brother, Leon Warren of Claremore, Oklahoma; sister, Elsie (Fred) Bishop of Grand Junction and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 550 25 1/2 Road on July 31, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Intermountain Adventist Academy or HopeWest.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
