Leola Louise Watts
|
December 14, 1931 - February 20, 2019
Leola Louise Watts was born in 1931 in Rolla, KS, to Charles and Maxine Farlow. The family moved to California and later settled in Salida, CO. Leola graduated from high school in 1950 and attended Blackwood Business School in Oklahoma City. In 1952 she moved back to Salida, CO, and married Robert Watts.
Leola began her secretarial career working for KVRH radio. Over the next ten years they moved to Oklahoma, Texas, and back to Colorado. During this time Leola and Robert adopted two daughters, Lori and Kristi, and four years later their son, Darrin, was born.
In 1969 the family moved to Grand Junction, CO. In 1976, Leola was hired by First Baptist Church to serve as church secretary. For more than 20 years Leola served the church in many capacities such as secretary, bookkeeper, financial adviser, Sunday School teacher, and children's choir director.
Leola loved to host dinner parties and was an avid Colorado Rockies fan. Mostly she loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brothers, Darrel (Wilma) Farlow and James (Jean Ann) Farlow. She is preceded in death by sister, Nada Willoughby.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019