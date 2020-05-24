Leona "Honey" MayburyFebruary 13, 1924 - May 17, 2020Leona "Honey" Maybury, age 96, passed away on May 17, 2020, at her home in Grand Junction, CO, surrounded by loved ones, just the way she liked it.Leona "Honey" was born to Violet (Davis) and Harold (Stahl) February 13, 1924, at their home in Palisade CO.She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold (Stahl), Violet and Elmer (Bowman); brother, Bud; sisters, Mary, Violet, and Ardith, and her beloved son, Donald Beagley.She is survived by her brother, Charles Bowman; children, Roberta Beagley, Cheri Barber (Ron), Joey Fry (Tom), Gary Maybury (Lisa); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Honey worked in the service industry and this definitely suited her personality. She loved being surrounded by people.In her younger days she loved dancing, camping, fishing, walking, reading, and traveling. She was always up for an adventure. A quote from Grandson Marty Beagley, "She was a stick of dynamite and had an amazing life".Throughout her life, she lived and loved on her terms. She did what she wanted, she did not let other people's opinions stop her from being true to herself. As she got older, her family, friends, and little dog, Foxy became her passion in life. She loved going to barbecues, and having company so much so that her place became the meeting spot for all her family.As the saying goes, there are many stars in the sky, but only a few shine really bright.Honey will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.Cremation has taken place.Honey's Celebration of life will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask you to make a donation to a charity in Honey's memory.