Leonard Chad LewisJune 13, 1947 - July 11, 2020Leonard Chad Lewis died peacefully of pancreatic cancer on July 11, 2020, at his home in Fruita, Colorado at the age of 73. He was surround by loved ones at the time of his passing.Leonard is survived by his wife, Jody Lewis; children, April Lewis-Gies (Brian Gies) and Lance Lewis (Lindi Lewis); grandchildren, Christian Janusz, Alyssa Janusz, Tyler Gies, Stella Lewis, and Rhett Lewis; mother, Westa Lewis; sisters, Mary Baker and Dolly Young (Wally Young), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Dale Lewis; brother-in-law, Bill Baker, and grandparents, Weston and Nellie Massey, and Herb and Nancy Lewis.Leonard was born on June 13, 1947, in Grand Junction, Colorado to Dale and Westa Lewis. He grew up in Gateway, Colorado and graduated from Gateway School in 1965. He spent much of his childhood with his sisters, Mary and Dolly, and summers with his Uncle Oscar helping his grandparents on their family ranch. Leonard attended and successfully completed heavy equipment school in Idaho that same year and then moved back to Colorado.He was drafted into the Army in October 1966 and honorably discharged in September 1968. He served in Vietnam for seven months. After his discharge, he moved to California to be with his family, where he met his future wife, Jody Adams. Jody and Leonard married in Palmdale, California in May 1969. They moved to Colorado in 1970. From 1971 to 1973, the couple welcomed their children, Lance and April, into their home.Leonard was a skilled heavy equipment operator. He worked for various companies in the Western US and also owned two companies. He had many hobbies and interests including hunting, skiing, fishing at Lake Powell, camping, mountain biking, golfing, and wood working. He was an active and dedicated member of his local church and food bank volunteer. More than anything, Leonard loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their various activities as their number one fan. His grandchildren affectionately called him "Granddad."A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the home of Jack and Felicia Casto, 26801 Hwy 141, Whitewater (Unaweep Canyon) Colorado, with a reception to follow. Phil VanWhy and Nathan Maughan will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Leonard's life.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Leonard's name to Canyon West Worship Center Food Bank or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Leonard's family would like to thank HopeWest Hospice and Dr. Jonathan King for their care and compassion.