Leonard Dunn



November 30, 1950 - September 2, 2019



Leonard Franklin Dunn, age 68, passed away on September 2, following a difficult battle with cancer. His final days were spent at home in the care of his son, Dacre.



Born on November 30, 1950 to Dacre Franklin and Anna Belle Dunn, Lenny was a lifelong resident of Grand Junction, Colorado. He graduated from Grand Junction High School, class of 1970. Lenny loved recreating outdoors; from the early days of downhill skiing at Mesa Creek Ski Area, on his motorcycle in the north GJ desert, and by laying the first mountain bike tracks at what is now known as the Lunch Loop trail system. He had a long career with the Rio Grande and Union Pacific Railroad, working his way up from Lineman, to Engine Service, culminating as Locomotive Engineer. After a 38 year career, Lenny retired from the railroad in 2011.



He married Crystal Cook and they were blessed with a son, Dacre Eugene Dunn. Through their uniquely close family, he passed his love of the outdoors to his son, who has continued Lenny's passion of skiing and biking.



Following retirement, Lenny continued to enjoy his lifelong pursuits of skiing, sailing, fishing and art. In his beautiful home on the Redlands, viewing the community he loved, he surrounded himself with his own graphic art depicting the desert southwest.



Leonard is survived by his siblings, Dacre H. Dunn of Grand Junction; Gina Phillips of Boise, Idaho, and Richard A. Dunn of Porterville, California, and his son, Dacre E. Dunn of Broomfield, Colorado.

