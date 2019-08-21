Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Ellsworth Wolfe. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Ellsworth Wolfe



April 23, 1930 - August 18, 2019



Leonard Ellsworth Wolfe passed on August 18, 2019, at 89 years old, in Grand Junction, Colorado.



He was born in Paonia, Colorado, on April 23, 1930, to Leo Ellsworth and Mary Lillian (Green) Wolfe, and was the youngest of three siblings: brother, Harry Wolfe (deceased) and sister, Wilma (Phillis). Leonard married the love of his life, Jessie Jean (Thomas) Wolfe, on February 11, 1951, and they were blessed to celebrate over 68 years of marriage. Together they raised three children: Steve, Stan and Deanna.



Leonard was a man of service as President and Vice President of both the Mesa County School Board and Rio Grande Veterans Club. As a lifelong member of Grand Junction and Palisade Nazarene churches where he and Jean attended, he spent many enjoyable hours serving in children's, youth and men's ministries, and the local food bank.



Leonard lived most of his life in the Grand Valley, working many harvests of apples and peaches. As an avid hunter and fisherman, many seasons were spent chasing deer on the Mesa with his sons and grandsons. He and Jean spent many wonderful hours on fishing trips with family. In his retirement he loved "working" at Chipeta Golf Course as a course marshal where he thought it great to receive discounted green fees and a chance to chat up anyone who would listen to his jokes and stories.



Another of Leonard's passions after retirement was many hours spent researching his family history, a passion passed on to his grandchildren, along with his collection of the information he discovered about past relatives.



Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Jessie Jean Wolfe of Grand Junction, Colorado; children, Steve and Coni Wolfe of Cedaredge, Colorado; Stan and Vickie Wolfe of Mack, Colorado, and Deanna and Harry Herman of Lakeside, California; grandchildren, Adam and Melissa Wolfe, Brady and Liana Wolfe, Leland and Sandra Wolfe, Leslie (Wolfe) and Eric Weiss, Emily (Herman) and William Brunson, Jody and Crissy Herman, and Jessica (Herman) and Cameron Reid; great-grandchildren, Alana, Dominick, Eva, Cameron, Caleb, Julia, Alicia, Linnea, Ada, Maverick, Selina, Ryder, Cage, and Nova. Leonard is also survived by sister, Wilma Phillis of Grand Junction, along with numerous nephews and nieces.



Services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary in Grand Junction and internment will be at the Memorial Gardens in Grand Junction at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506 or to the Youth and Children's Ministry of the Palisade Church of the Nazarene, 3595 Front Street, Palisade, Colorado 81526.



