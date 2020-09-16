Leroy Boyd LathamJanuary 18, 1926 - September 11, 2020Leroy Boyd Latham of Palisade CO, passed away on September 11, 2020, at the Ferris Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. He was 94.Leroy was born on January 18, 1926, in California. He spent his childhood in De Beque, Colorado on his parents' ranch (Opal and Ross Latham). He graduated from De Beque High School and later joined the United States Marine Corps. He was a WWII veteran.Leroy married Pauline Prather and they later divorced. He married Darlene Finneman on March 2, 1968. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2009 in Yuma, Arizona.He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed fishing, ATV riding, traveling, and spending time with his family.Leroy leaves behind two children: son, Coe Latham, and daughter, Kim Latham, both of De Beque, Colorado. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and his special companion of six years, JoAnne Hughbanks, to cherish his memory.He was preceded in death by sons, Pete and Blake Latham, and grandsons, Josh and Sean Latham.A visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, from 9 - 10:00 a.m., at Martin Mortuary, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the Mike and Kay Ferris Care Center, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.