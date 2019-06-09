Went peacefully into the presence of His Lord on May 2, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. Les was born in Ward, Colorado on March 2, 1936, to Clifford and Jewel Nichols. Several family members were with him at the time of his death. Until his retirement, Les worked long hours driving a truck to provide for his family but always had time and energy for serving others. Over the years, Les drove Sunday School buses, did landscaping, and helped pack meals for children at the churches he attended. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with friends and family during his leisure time. Les also served in the U.S. Navy. Les was preceded in death by his parents and only son, Leslie Dean Nichols. He is survived by his wife, Carol, his daughter, Paula, his sister, Jean Neary and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Les was a man thankful not only for his family but also for friends, his pastor, and medical staff that cared for and encouraged him during his long-term illness. A special thanks to Dr. Joanne Virgilio, her staff, and those who cared for him at Community Hospital and Hope West. His family would also like to express their thanks for the caregivers at the VA Community Living Center, who assisted him during his last weeks of life. A military honor service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 1:00 pm at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO. A second service of remembering Les and his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ lived out in a life of service and humility will be held at 2:00 pm at the Canyon View Vineyard Church at 736 241/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505. Instead of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to Hope West or Canyon View Vineyard Church.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 9, 2019