Leslie L. Navarrette
1930 - 2020
Leslie L. Navarrette

January 18, 1930 - June 5, 2020

Les peacefully passed away at the age of 90, at The Fountains of Hilltop in Grand Junction. He was born in Delta, Colorado, to Mellesio and Laurencia "Laura" Leon. At the age of two, he was adopted by Joe and Mary Navarrette of Delta.

Les loved and enjoyed his family and friends. He was a faithful Christian. His greatest hobby was gardening. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, and his motorcycle. He loved classical music and occasionally sang publicly. Staying fit was a daily priority as he committed to exercise each day. Giving to the community, he volunteered with Hospice, Meals on Wheels, and other nonprofits.

Les is survived by daughters, Eve Buckmelter and Rita Colleran; sons-in-law, Vincent Buckmelter and Chris Colleran; granddaughters, Anie Buckmelter, Catherine Gibson, and Christina Jones; great-grandson, Paxton Gibson; sisters, Rachel Rangel and Eva Navarrette; brother, Vincent Navarrette; and half-brothers and sisters, Leonard, Doreen, Becky, Melissa, and Nick Leon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cordelia "Cordie" Navarrette; parents, Joe and Mary Navarrette, Melesio Leon; brother, David Leon, and sister, Anita Quintana.

Services for Les will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction, followed by burial at the Orchard Mesa Memorial Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, services are postponed to a later date.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.
