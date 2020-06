Or Copy this URL to Share

Levi Lucero, 88, of Grand Junction, died June 11, 2020, at his home. He was in real estate, a business entrepreneur and Veteran. Survivors: wife, Bernice; 4 children; grand, and great-grandchildren. He loved God, family, people, music, and Grand Junction. Memorial contributions to Lucero Scholarship Fund (awarded to non-family) c/o CMU or HopeWest Hospice.



