Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeVida (Sanchez) Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LeVida (Sanchez) Jones



October 13, 1952 - February 21, 2020



On February 21, 2020, LeVida (Sanchez) Jones, after spending many years battling cancer, passed away quietly in her home with her husband, Lewis Jones, by her side.



LeVida was born in Leadville, Colorado, on October 13, 1952, to Alfonso J. Sanchez and Ramona R. Gallegos. Shortly after they moved to Fruita, Colorado where she spent the remainder of her childhood and graduated from Fruita High School in 1971.



That summer she started working at Dixson's Electronics and soon after met her lifelong spouse, Lewis Jones. After a three year long courtship they married in Palisade, Colorado in 1974. They lived in Grand Junction, Colorado where they had two sons, Levi and Malcom Jones. They moved to Palisade in 1982 where they raised their boys and eventually moved to Moab, Utah in 1993 where she spent the remainder of her life.



After moving to Moab, LeVida immediately starting working at the Moab Diner where she became familiar with the community and well known by the locals for her friendly service and beautiful smile. She eventually retired from the diner only to move on to spending the majority of her time with her spouse and grandchildren, where she will be forever know to them as "NANA". She had a positive impact on everyone she met and was loved by many. She loved gardening, hosting family gatherings and was an amazing cook. She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother and a loving grandma (NANA). She loved and cherished spending time with her family.



LeVida is survived by her husband, Lewis Jones; sons, Levi and Malcom Jones; grandchildren, Domenique, Alyssa, Andy, Dixie, Gabby, Amya and Weldon Jones; brothers Jim, Frankie, and David Sanchez; sisters, Rosebel Cordova, Evelyn Sachez, Maxine Sanchez, Anna Marie Garcia and Joyce-Van Blerkom. She is preceded in death by father, Alfonso J. Sanchez; mother, Ramona R. Gallegos, and brothers, Al Jr., Nick, Larry and Carlos Sanchez.



LeVida had requested to be cremated followed by a private gathering of immediate family for a celebration of life. The Jones family would like to thank everyone for all of their love and support.



Send condolences to the family at

LeVida (Sanchez) JonesOctober 13, 1952 - February 21, 2020On February 21, 2020, LeVida (Sanchez) Jones, after spending many years battling cancer, passed away quietly in her home with her husband, Lewis Jones, by her side.LeVida was born in Leadville, Colorado, on October 13, 1952, to Alfonso J. Sanchez and Ramona R. Gallegos. Shortly after they moved to Fruita, Colorado where she spent the remainder of her childhood and graduated from Fruita High School in 1971.That summer she started working at Dixson's Electronics and soon after met her lifelong spouse, Lewis Jones. After a three year long courtship they married in Palisade, Colorado in 1974. They lived in Grand Junction, Colorado where they had two sons, Levi and Malcom Jones. They moved to Palisade in 1982 where they raised their boys and eventually moved to Moab, Utah in 1993 where she spent the remainder of her life.After moving to Moab, LeVida immediately starting working at the Moab Diner where she became familiar with the community and well known by the locals for her friendly service and beautiful smile. She eventually retired from the diner only to move on to spending the majority of her time with her spouse and grandchildren, where she will be forever know to them as "NANA". She had a positive impact on everyone she met and was loved by many. She loved gardening, hosting family gatherings and was an amazing cook. She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother and a loving grandma (NANA). She loved and cherished spending time with her family.LeVida is survived by her husband, Lewis Jones; sons, Levi and Malcom Jones; grandchildren, Domenique, Alyssa, Andy, Dixie, Gabby, Amya and Weldon Jones; brothers Jim, Frankie, and David Sanchez; sisters, Rosebel Cordova, Evelyn Sachez, Maxine Sanchez, Anna Marie Garcia and Joyce-Van Blerkom. She is preceded in death by father, Alfonso J. Sanchez; mother, Ramona R. Gallegos, and brothers, Al Jr., Nick, Larry and Carlos Sanchez.LeVida had requested to be cremated followed by a private gathering of immediate family for a celebration of life. The Jones family would like to thank everyone for all of their love and support.Send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close