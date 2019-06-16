Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis "Dale" Clawson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lewis Dale Clawson, 76, of Carmi, IL and formerly of Grand Jct, Colorado, passed away Monday morning June 10, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born November 5, 1942 in Pueblo, CO, the son of William and Doris (Miller) Clawson. He married Joanne Barnes on August 23, 1964, and they had a daughter, Dalene, and a son, Terry. They later divorced. He married Susan Weil on July 14, 2007. Dale worked as an Engineer for Xcel Energy Company. He was a member of the NRA and Monument Baptist Church in Grand Jct, Colorado. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, gardening and other outdoor activities, as well as cooking and baking. He had a special way with animals, especially dogs and he loved his dogs dearly. He is survived by his wife, Susan; Daughter, Dalene (Blake) Brueggeman; Son, Terry Clawson; Grandchildren, Mandy (Paul) Nelson, Kasey Brueggeman, and Kaylah and Kylyn Clawson; and Great Grandchildren, Chloe and Hailey Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Russell. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Lewis Dale Clawson, 76, of Carmi, IL and formerly of Grand Jct, Colorado, passed away Monday morning June 10, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born November 5, 1942 in Pueblo, CO, the son of William and Doris (Miller) Clawson. He married Joanne Barnes on August 23, 1964, and they had a daughter, Dalene, and a son, Terry. They later divorced. He married Susan Weil on July 14, 2007. Dale worked as an Engineer for Xcel Energy Company. He was a member of the NRA and Monument Baptist Church in Grand Jct, Colorado. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, gardening and other outdoor activities, as well as cooking and baking. He had a special way with animals, especially dogs and he loved his dogs dearly. He is survived by his wife, Susan; Daughter, Dalene (Blake) Brueggeman; Son, Terry Clawson; Grandchildren, Mandy (Paul) Nelson, Kasey Brueggeman, and Kaylah and Kylyn Clawson; and Great Grandchildren, Chloe and Hailey Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Russell. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close