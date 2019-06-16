Lewis Dale Clawson, 76, of Carmi, IL and formerly of Grand Jct, Colorado, passed away Monday morning June 10, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born November 5, 1942 in Pueblo, CO, the son of William and Doris (Miller) Clawson. He married Joanne Barnes on August 23, 1964, and they had a daughter, Dalene, and a son, Terry. They later divorced. He married Susan Weil on July 14, 2007. Dale worked as an Engineer for Xcel Energy Company. He was a member of the NRA and Monument Baptist Church in Grand Jct, Colorado. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, gardening and other outdoor activities, as well as cooking and baking. He had a special way with animals, especially dogs and he loved his dogs dearly. He is survived by his wife, Susan; Daughter, Dalene (Blake) Brueggeman; Son, Terry Clawson; Grandchildren, Mandy (Paul) Nelson, Kasey Brueggeman, and Kaylah and Kylyn Clawson; and Great Grandchildren, Chloe and Hailey Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Russell. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 16, 2019