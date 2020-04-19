Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis EA Miller Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lewis EA Miller, Sr.



October 4, 1928 - April 8, 2020



Educator, Navy Veteran, Magician, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Circus Clown, Shriner, Mathematician, Scientist, Comedian, and Singer... a true modern day renaissance man, we were lucky to have had him in our lives.



Lewis was born in Phoenix, AZ on October 4, 1928; right where the transmission fell out of his parents' car in 1923, that is where they stopped to live and raise a family.



His first love, after his wife and family, was the stage. As an original member of the Black Hills Playhouse under it's founder, Dr. Lee, Lewis was stage manager at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and in the Black Hills for many of the greatest acts of the time.



Lewis is preceded in death by his wife of almost 67 years, Joelynn, and his youngest son, Paul. He is survived by sons, Lewis Jr., Jim, and Stanley, and daughter, Pamela; numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



As a math teacher at Grand Junction High School for 28 years, he was very attentive to his students and made learning math much easier for them. He had a deep love of music, with a preference for country music, however his favorite was Al Jolson. Lewis would sit and listen to his records for hours when he could find the time. He always had a song to sing and did not care who was listening.



Private family services will include taking his cremains, along with Joelynn's, to Vermillion in July, and leaving them there with his grandparents'.

