Lewis F. Gregg



August 4, 1927 - December 3, 2019



Lewis "Lew" Franklin Gregg passed away peacefully, at his home, December 3, 2019, surrounded by family and his bride of 71 years, Donna Jean (Stringer) Gregg.



Born August 4, 1927, in Lamar, Colorado, the son of Hobart and Clara Gregg, he joined the Navy and upon discharge married the love of his life and started a family.



Lewis was an engineer by profession but a motor head for life. He helped his sons build and race go-karts, cars, trucks and was always on an adventure buying and selling. Upon retiring from the Department of Energy, he built United Truck Sales and enjoyed it for over 30 years.



They had a second home in Yuma, Arizona where they actively golfed, played bridge. Lew was rarely without the love of a dog. He loved to golf and was known for his quick wit and kind heart. He lived relatively pain-free, preferring to give than receive. He was a loyal husband and father and he will be so missed. He had a good run, treated others fairly, loved a laugh, loved his family, rescued animals, gave to others and got his way to the very end.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jane Edson (Jack Edson); sons, Larry Gregg, and Wylie Gregg, and grandson, Christopher Gregg. He is survived by wife, Donna Gregg; children, Mike Gregg (Susan), Mark Gregg (Vangie), Trish Gregg, and Barbara Gregg; daughters-in-law, Pat Gregg and Melody Gregg; 12 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be in the springtime.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020

