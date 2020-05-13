Lila Knight



January 16, 1924 - April 6, 2020



Lila Ann (Downing) Knight went to be with her Lord April 6, 2020.



Lila was born January 16, 1924, in Ava, Missouri, to Jesse and Lena (Vinson) Downing. Lila graduated from Appleton High School in Grand Junction, CO in 1941. She then studied Business Law at Ross Business College.



Lila married Charles E. Knight on June 23, 1945. They had one daughter, Charlene, two sons, James and Jess, and a foster daughter, Nancy Bartling. Lila was a proud member of the Salvation Army and directed their Young Peoples' Program for many years. She also formed a program for youth drug and alcohol avoidance education and counseled many young people. Lila and Charles moved to Waco, Texas in 1984. Lila was an apartment complex manager there, retiring in 1993. Lila moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1998.



Lila is survived by her daughter-in-law, Karen Knight; daughter, Nancy Rupe; son-in-law, Galen Rupe; granddaughters, Crystal Plouffe and Heather Burton; grandsons, Derek Knight, Loren Rupe, and Darren Rupe; sister, Lucille Howard; nephew, Eugene Robins; eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; daughter, Charlene Richardson; sons, James Knight and Jess Knight; granddaughter, Beth Ann Locklear, and nieces, Joyce McKinney and Charlotte Howard. At Lila's request, no services were held.



