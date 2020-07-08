1/1
Lila Tenorio
1929 - 2020
Lila Tenorio

August 27, 1929 - July 4, 2020

Lila (Cruz) Tenorio, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and daughter of Toribio and Charlotte Cruz passed away of natural causes at 90 years old on July 4, 2020.

She was the last of her siblings and is survived by sons, Larry, Tony, and Frank Tenorio, along with a myriad of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all that have had the pleasure of meeting her. Lila always had a different way of seeing things, and having the strangest things happen to her.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.
