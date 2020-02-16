Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda A. Vetter. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda A. Vetter



October 31, 1932 - February 11, 2020



Linda A. Vetter, 87, of Fruita, CO, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home in Fruita.



She was born October 31, 1932, a daughter of the late Harold and Viola Myers of Loveland, Colorado.



She was a housewife and mother of two whose love for animals was legendary. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, knitting baby clothes and blankets as well as greeting card designs which were all generously distributed to family, friends, and any in need of a little hand-made love. Fishing, boating, and camping with her family were all part of her joy, as well. She was mentor and confidant to many younger girls and women who will remember her friendship and guidance with love and gratitude, softening the turbulence of youth with a gentle touch and an open ear.



Her Christian faith and prayers reeled in many a prodigal over the years, I, her son, more than any, am a living testament, ever thankful for her faithfulness to our Savior.



Her great passion from early childhood, was four-legged beasts of every design, stripe and persuasion. Hundreds of creatures, great and small, were loved, cared for and spoiled under Linda's wing, but her heart truly belonged to horses. She was in equine bliss whenever she could stick a boot toe in the stirrup and ride. None more blissful than spending long hours with her best pal, quarter horse Rocky.



Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Gordon L. Vetter; son, Steven Vetter of Chalfont, PA, his wife, Robbie; daughter, Carol Garcia of Fruita; granddaughters, Sara Silverman of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, and Emily Vetter of Fruita, and great-grandchildren, Theo, Audrey and Malcolm.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Family visitation and viewing will be Tuesday, February 18, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the mortuary.



