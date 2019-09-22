Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Elaine Roehm. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Funeral 1:00 PM Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 View Map Burial 3:00 PM Glade Park Cemetery Glade Park , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Elaine Roehm



May 20, 1949 - September 16, 2019



Linda Elaine "Sis" (Hoyt) Roehm died September 16, 2019, at her home in Grand Junction, CO, with her husband of 50 years, Norman, by her side.



Being born in Glenwood Springs, she grew up in several towns across the state, but Colorado was always home.



After graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1967, she married Norman Roehm on August 30, 1969. She later went on to attend IntelliTec College, earning three degrees in business administration, computers and accounting. She made her career as a secretary for Bendix and UNC-GeoTech.



Linda enjoyed bowling and did so for over 55 years, carrying an average of 155, obtaining several trophies and going on trips to Blackhawk and Vegas with her teams. She was an avid reader of suspense and romance novels, and was very accomplished in knitting, crocheting and sewing, gardening, and playing Pinochle. (No one on earth could make better cinnamon or dinner rolls.)



She will be missed by her husband, Norman Roehm; immediate family, Randy (Kathy) Hoyt, Barb (Steve) Burchard, Crystal Rogerson (Matt), Michelle and Dustin (Carla) Roehm; five grandkids; seven great-grandkids; several cousins, and two aunts; all her many friends and extended family; and her special friends, Jaelee Anchondo and Shelley Heald-Martin.



She's now reunited with, and being held in the arms of her best friend, Jerry Markham; parents, Royce and Margaret (Tad) Hoyt; brother, Jim; grandparents; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. (That's not thunder--they're playing cards upstairs.)



Services will be 1:00, Friday, September 27 at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505. Interment will be at Glade Park Cemetery, with a potluck reception to follow on Glade Park.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations directly to the mortuary for funeral expenses.



