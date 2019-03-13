Linda L. Gallaher
August 1, 1948 - March 10, 2019
Linda Gallaher, 70, of Fruita, CO, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, CO.
Linda was born in Trousdale County, Tennessee on August 1, 1948, to Don Shoulders and Susie Frances Presley. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Lipscomb University and her Master's Plus from Middle Tennessee State University. She was a longtime Business Education Teacher at McGavock High School in Nashville, TN. Linda enjoyed sewing and playing Sudoku.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Gallaher; daughter, Rachel Mack (Alex) of Denver, CO; step-son, Chris Gallaher of Nashville, TN; brother, Don B. Shoulders (Marilyn) of Adrian, OH; sister, Judy Chidester (Gary) of Blue Creek, OH; step-sister, Nancy Smith of Nashville, TN, and grandchildren, Drew and Jack Gallaher of Memphis, TN. Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held at the funeral home that morning from 9 - 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019