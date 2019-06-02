Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jean McCoy Parrott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we must say goodbye to Linda Jean McCoy Parrott who passed away peacefully after a brief illness May 1, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona. To the large Irish clan she was born into and for many of the friends she gathered through her life, Linda was truly one of our treasures and God's sweetest creations. She made her first appearance in our world on August 18, 1942 in Grand Junction, Colorado and completed the family of Thomas Vernon and Leona June McCoy. Her older brother Craig immediately decided that Linda was someone he had to love and protect for the rest of his life. The McCoys were part of a sprawling family of railroaders in Colorado and Linda grew up in the middle of a pack of fun cousins. Back in the 50's, there wasn't a lot of excitement in small towns but Linda found her own escapes. As a child often times spending hours in the beautiful red rock monument country surrounding grand Junction and Helper Utah. In the post-war 50's, small town teenagers had a love of hotrods and horses and Linda was no exception. She rode horses with her girlfriends and hung out with the hot rodders, making and retaining close, lifelong friendships with many of those high school friends. After high school, Linda continued her studies at Colorado's Mesa Junior College, majoring in Business Administration while working part-time at St. Mary's Hospital. In 1963, and always looking ahead, Linda realized she needed more than the picturesque railroad town of Grand Junction could offer. Her uncle Jim and aunt Anna McCoy had already packed up their tribe of seven children and relocated to Phoenix, Arizona a few years before. Linda decided that a bigger city with all her cousins and less snow was the place to be, so she and a girlfriend packed up their car and headed south for a new life and big city adventures in Phoenix. There she met and married Jim Rummage in 1972 and had her son Judd in 1972. Linda was smart and hardworking so she immediately found work in the medical field, working her way up through the business offices of John C. Lincoln hospital in Phoenix. She quietly worked in the background, never drawing attention to herself and never hurting anyone on her way up. Her sweet nature and quiet ways had always endeared her to anyone who met her. Unfortunately, In 1980 she divorced Jim Rummage but stayed in Phoenix, close to her Arizona cousins and their kids. Eventually moving next-door to cousin John McCoy, his wife Micki, and children Chris and Erin, and eventually got remarried to long time friend, Jerry Parrott. It was also at this time that she parlayed her hospital admin job into a plush position as office manager for a private medical group. Life was good then, like a hot fudge sundae for all the McCoys, and the cherry on Linda's sundae was the bonuses that Linda's doctor employers provided her with every year - new Chevy Corvettes because of course Linda still loved hot cars! In her late 30's and 40's, she was at the top of her form - good looking, full of love and life and roaring through the Phoenix streets in her Corvettes! In today's talk, we can say Linda was still sassy, classy and still kicking assy! Somewhere in the early 90's, Linda thought needed more challenges. She not only re-married Jerry Parrott, the love of her life, she also decided to leave the doctors and start her own medical home equipment business, Care Core to provide in-home medical equipment and treatments to patients in rural areas. With Care Core branches in Phoenix and in Bisbee, AZ, and up to 10 employees, sweet Linda traveled between homes in both locations and continued to make friends wherever she went. Once retired, Linda and Jerry traveled, loving Greece and visiting friends in South America. And so now we say goodbye to our wonderful Linda. Her husband Jerry, her son Judd Rummage, and brother Craig McCoy and his wife Mary Lou survive her. In addition, she is survived by children Cindy Parrott, Nick Parrott and grandchildren Damien and Amber Parrott, Jonah and Abby Rummage, great grandson Dylan, and her beloved shih tzu Bella. Too numerous to mention but grieving deeply are all of Linda's surviving cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends galore scattered across the U.S. and New Zealand. A Celebration Life gathering will be held Sunday, June 9, 1 -5 P.M. at Lakeview Recreation Center, 10600 W. Thunderbird Road, Sun City, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Linda's memory to the no-kill animal shelter of your choice.

