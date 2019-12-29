Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kay Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Kay Cook



January 6, 1949 - December 16, 2019



Linda Kay Cook, age 70, died December 16, 2019.



Born January 6, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Cyril C. and Charlotte M. Gustafson. Linda graduated from Delta High School in Delta, Colorado in 1967.



She had been employed as a Loan Officer in the banking industry for 37 years.



She enjoyed gardening, pets, camping, and boating at Lake Powell. She was always kind, generous, and tolerant of others. She was dedicated to her family and work.



Linda was preceded in death by parents, Charlotte and Cyril Gustafson; son, Tracy Ross; brother and his wife, Dennis and Mary Gustafson; spouse, Virgil Ross, and niece, Michelle Gustafson.



Linda is survived by her spouse, Don Cook; daughter, Shauna Ross; sons, Darren and Doug Cook; 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held January 4, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the Clifton Bible Chapel, 523 32 Rd., Clifton, CO 81520.



Please consider making a memorial contribution in Linda's name to HopeWest Hospice.



Services have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service.



