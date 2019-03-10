Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Simpson. View Sign

Linda Grace (Dyer) Simpson

February 5, 1943 - March 5, 2019

Linda Grace (Dyer) Simpson decided to secure her seat in the skybox for all her favorite sporting events Tuesday, March 5, 2019. We know she will be enjoying the upcoming baseball season with her soul mate, Ronnie Simpson; her son, Todd; grandson, Alexander; sister, Roberta, and parents, Ruth and John Dyer, from the stadium of the heavens.

Those of us left here on earth will miss her quick wit, humor, infectious cackle, love of puzzles and of course, her zealous love of all sports.

Her legacy will continue and be celebrated by those she left behind; her brother, Doug Dyer; sons, Michael (Tonia) Simpson; Will (Kelly) Simpson; Tony (Jennifer E.) Simpson, and, Donnie Simpson; her beloved grandkids, Danielle, Tyler, Liberty, Brandon, Presley, Dominic, and Dylan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services will be March 15 from 2:00 p.m. at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.

Linda Grace (Dyer) SimpsonFebruary 5, 1943 - March 5, 2019Linda Grace (Dyer) Simpson decided to secure her seat in the skybox for all her favorite sporting events Tuesday, March 5, 2019. We know she will be enjoying the upcoming baseball season with her soul mate, Ronnie Simpson; her son, Todd; grandson, Alexander; sister, Roberta, and parents, Ruth and John Dyer, from the stadium of the heavens.Those of us left here on earth will miss her quick wit, humor, infectious cackle, love of puzzles and of course, her zealous love of all sports.Her legacy will continue and be celebrated by those she left behind; her brother, Doug Dyer; sons, Michael (Tonia) Simpson; Will (Kelly) Simpson; Tony (Jennifer E.) Simpson, and, Donnie Simpson; her beloved grandkids, Danielle, Tyler, Liberty, Brandon, Presley, Dominic, and Dylan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.Graveside services will be March 15 from 2:00 p.m. at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019

