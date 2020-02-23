Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lita Jean Worrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lita Jean Worrell



March 3, 1926 - February 16, 2020



Lita Jean "Babe" Worrell, age 93, passed away at the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Center in Denver, CO, where she had resided since 2014.



She was born in Linn County, Kansas to Claude and Bessie Masters, the third of five children. She spent her childhood in Kansas, attending Walnut Grove School, and graduated from high school in Fontana, KS. Her family moved to Palisade, CO in 1944.



Lita married Richard Miller in Norman, OK in May 1946. They resided in Osawatomie, KS where their three children, Ronald, David, and Sandra, were born. The family moved to Grand Junction, CO, then Albuquerque, NM, and later to Clifton, CO, where they owned a print shop and printed a paper called The Wildlife Advocate.



Richard predeceased Lita in August 1970. In March 1973, Lita married Robert Worrell. They resided in Steamboat Springs, CO and Hayden CO, for several years and eventually settled in Palisade, CO. Robert passed away in November 2000.



Lita was a member of the Palisade Methodist Church, where her ministry was that of visitations. She was always there when a member was in the hospital, at home ill, or missing from services for a length of time. She took food, offered rides, or whatever was needed. She was also extremely proud of her affiliation and service to the Order of Eastern Star. While in Steamboat Springs, she and husband, Robert, were Worthy Patron and Worthy Matron of Chapter 95. In Palisade Chapter #90 she served Grand Chapter as Grand Electa in 1987-88. She held many more offices in the Palisade Chapter. She was also a member of the Clifton, CO Auxiliary 4663 for over 50 years.



Lita's passion was gardening. She loved to call herself a farmer. Her vegetable and flower gardens were the envy of friends and neighbors wherever she lived. She enjoyed time spent with family, fishing, camping, boating, and birding.



Lita was predeceased by her parents; infant daughter, Sandra Miller; son, Ronald (Flo) Miller; brother, Keith Masters, and sister, Bonnie Mae Gibson.



Survivors include her son, David Miller (Bev) of Denver; sister, Maxine Harold of Kansas City, MO, and sister, Joan Craig of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Rusty Miller of Denver; Scott Miller (Tim) of Denver; Tammy Miller Smith of Drummonds, TN, and Corey Miller also of TN, and great-grandchildren, Caroline Miller of Denver; Cody Smith, and Kelsey Smith both of TN.



At Lita's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life and private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.



Donations may be made in Lita's memory to the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Center, 2445 South Quebec St., Denver, CO 80231.

