Lloyd A. Power, Jr.

February 3, 1945 - December 3, 2019

Lloyd A. Power, Jr., 74, of Collbran, CO, passed away December 3, 2019, in Montrose, CO, with his family by his side.

He was born February 3, 1945, to Lloyd A. Power and Velma Davidson Power in Grand Junction, CO. Lloyd lived in Collbran most of his life. He served in the US Marine Corps, as a Sergeant, from 1964-68 during the Vietnam War. He was a custom hay farmer and truck driver. Lloyd was baptized and was a member of the Collbran Congregational Christian Church.

He is survived by sons, Chad Petranovich (Terri), Eli Power (Abigail), and Beau Addison (Melissa); daughters, Kristin Power, and Rhea Addison Hayes; brother, Robert "Bob" Power (Gail); sisters, Mary Alice Miracle (F.D.), and Shirley Bracket (Donny - deceased); brother-in-law, Tom Hurla (Lois - deceased), and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Velma; father, Lloyd; sister, Lois; brother, Donny; wife, Rosemary Power, and wife, Edith Ann Power.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 12 - 1:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2019
