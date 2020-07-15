1/1
Lloyd Otero
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Otero

August 28, 1948 - July 1, 2020

Lloyd Otero died on July 1, from a terrible accident. In the presence of many loved ones he fought hard at the Burn ICU in Aurora, Colorado, but his injuries were too severe to overcome.

He was very proud to be born in Fruita, Colorado to Philemeno and Oralie Otero on August 28, 1948. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict from 1968 to 1970 and earned an honorable discharge with a commendation of service from his Commanding Officer.

He loved to be social and made friends anywhere he went. Charisma and charm came easily and naturally to him. Music and entertaining others were a big part of his life.

Money and possessions meant nothing to him. He made it a point to give away nearly everything he owned to benefit those around him. He lived a simple life always thinking of others and taking very little for himself.

As a family, we went on many miserable unprepared hunting and fishing trips. We are thankful for this now because it taught us how to be tough and appreciate life's luxuries.

Lloyd lived every day for his children and grandchildren, going out of his way to help with whatever possible. Through thick and thin, no matter the circumstances, he was always there for his children and made them his first and foremost priority.

Never will you find another group of kids who love and respect their father more. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.

I do not know how he was able to maintain such a positive attitude and spread so many good deeds to so many people. He was not a large man, but his strength was astonishing. I have watched my dad endure heat, cold, hardship, manual labor, and much more. He never stopped surprising us by his resilience even in his last days.

He is survived by his children, Phil Otero, Will Otero, Vanessa Martinez, Lloyd Otero, April Otero, Frankie Otero, and AJ Trujillo, as well as many grandchildren and siblings. He will always be remembered for special qualities; he was the greatest example of pride, courage, dignity, and most importantly, kindness.

Private military honors will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction Colorado for a limited number of family members on July 31. All friends and family are invited to attend his celebration of life on August 1, at 1674 US-50, Grand Junction. Due to COVID-19 space is limited please contact April at 970-644-2179 to RSVP.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 14, 2020
Uncle Lloyd! You will be dearly missed! We love you, I will never forget our hunting or camping trips in debque! I wont ever forget your smile and your contagious personality! I will miss just bumping into you randomly, and you always giving me advice! I will miss your singing, playing drums in your living room or simply just a game of pool! I will miss my boys coming home with pocket knives that you have given them! Matthew and Shandon have learned so much from you in so little time! Thanks for always loving us all unconditionally no matter the situation! RIP and dance with the angels! This isnt good bye, its see you later!
Starlieth Humphreys
Family
July 9, 2020
May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in peace. -Amen
Br. Anthony Maria
Friend
July 9, 2020
Trying to make it home to be there for my family
Dawn Archuleta
Family
July 8, 2020
Cousin Lloyd, We love u and r praying for ur family. RIP.
Shelley Medina
Family
July 6, 2020
Loyd! You have always been a good friend. Thank you for everything! Anthony wants me to say Rest In Peace second dad!
Mary Lelich
Friend
July 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
.
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved