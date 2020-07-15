Lloyd Otero



August 28, 1948 - July 1, 2020



Lloyd Otero died on July 1, from a terrible accident. In the presence of many loved ones he fought hard at the Burn ICU in Aurora, Colorado, but his injuries were too severe to overcome.



He was very proud to be born in Fruita, Colorado to Philemeno and Oralie Otero on August 28, 1948. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict from 1968 to 1970 and earned an honorable discharge with a commendation of service from his Commanding Officer.



He loved to be social and made friends anywhere he went. Charisma and charm came easily and naturally to him. Music and entertaining others were a big part of his life.



Money and possessions meant nothing to him. He made it a point to give away nearly everything he owned to benefit those around him. He lived a simple life always thinking of others and taking very little for himself.



As a family, we went on many miserable unprepared hunting and fishing trips. We are thankful for this now because it taught us how to be tough and appreciate life's luxuries.



Lloyd lived every day for his children and grandchildren, going out of his way to help with whatever possible. Through thick and thin, no matter the circumstances, he was always there for his children and made them his first and foremost priority.



Never will you find another group of kids who love and respect their father more. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.



I do not know how he was able to maintain such a positive attitude and spread so many good deeds to so many people. He was not a large man, but his strength was astonishing. I have watched my dad endure heat, cold, hardship, manual labor, and much more. He never stopped surprising us by his resilience even in his last days.



He is survived by his children, Phil Otero, Will Otero, Vanessa Martinez, Lloyd Otero, April Otero, Frankie Otero, and AJ Trujillo, as well as many grandchildren and siblings. He will always be remembered for special qualities; he was the greatest example of pride, courage, dignity, and most importantly, kindness.



Private military honors will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction Colorado for a limited number of family members on July 31. All friends and family are invited to attend his celebration of life on August 1, at 1674 US-50, Grand Junction. Due to COVID-19 space is limited please contact April at 970-644-2179 to RSVP.



