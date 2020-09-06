Lois Ann DunningJanuary 1, 1935 - August 25, 2020Lois Ann Dunning, 85, longtime resident of Grand Junction, succumbed to ALS August 26, 2020.She was surrounded by family as she left this life at her home. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Dunning of Grand Junction; parents, Edward and Elma Manown; older brother, Harry, and sons, David and Wendell.She is survived by her son, Gary Meade of San Jose, California; daughter, Sherrie Nugent Peckham (Brent) of Superior, Colorado; son, Mike Dunning (Debbie) of Grand Junction, and Bob Dunning (Tressa) of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also survived by brother, Lloyd Manown (Marlene) of Glenwood Springs, CO; sister, Sherrie (Rix) McDaniel of Sugar Land, Texas, and brother-in-law, William Dunning of Grand Junction, CO. She loved spending time with her 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and ten nieces and nephews.Lois was deeply involved in the community and her church, First Christian Church, where she served in many capacities until ALS limited her ability to continue. She was honored as an Elder Emeritus by the church board in a special ceremony earlier this year and was honored and humbled by the ceremony.She also remained active in her women's bowling league at Freeway Bowl where she loved spending time with her friends.Lois lived a life to serve and care for others. Her love of others and life will never be forgotten.